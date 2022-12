"நாலு வருசமா காதலிச்சோம்... வீட்ல ஒத்துக்கல" - தந்தை கண்முன்னே அரங்கேற்றப்பட்ட கடத்தல் நாடகம்!

What started early today as dramatic kidnap of 18-yr-old in #RajannaSircilla #Telangana, turned out to be a #lovestory, with girl later surfacing in bridal makeover to declare they have been in love for 4 years, family didn't accept as groom is SC @ndtv @ndtvindia #2022ALoveStory pic.twitter.com/LlHV7O65nO