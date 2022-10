நக்சலைட் To எம்எல்ஏ... எம்எல்ஏ To முனைவர்... அனுசுயா என்ற சீதக்காவின் பயணம்!

In my childhood I never thought i would be a Naxalite, when I am Naxalite I never thought I would be a lawyer, when I am lawyer I never thought I would be MLA, when I am MLA I never thought I will pursue my PhD.

Now you can call me Dr Anusuya Seethakka PhD in political science.