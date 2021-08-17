அவள் ONLINE

<p><em><strong>மகிழ்ச்சி, புன்னகை, ஆச்சர்யம், அற்புதம், அனுபவம், பரவசம், பயன்பாடு... இப்படி எண்ணற்ற விஷயங்கள் விகடன் இணையதளத்தில் கொட்டிக்கிடக்கின்றன. அவற்றையெல்லாம் நீங்களும் படித்து, பார்த்து, பயன்பெற கடந்த இரு வாரங்களில் வெளியானவற்றில் சில விஷயங்கள் இங்கே...</strong></em></p><p><strong>இருமல் </strong>மருந்து டு பசை; நம் வீட்டிலேயே ஒளிந்திருக்கும் `போதை அபாயங்கள்’<em> - <a href="https://www.vikatan.com/health/healthy/how-easily-available-new-psychoactive-substances-can-leads-people-to-drug-addiction">நான் அடிமை இல்லை</a></em></p><p><strong>என்</strong> கஷ்டம் மகன்களுக்கு வேண்டாமே..! - <a href="https://cinema.vikatan.com/celebrity/actor-chinni-jayanth-and-his-wife-shares-about-their-son-s-journey-to-civil-service">ஐ.ஏ.எஸ் மகனால் நெகிழும் நடிகர் சின்னி ஜெயந்த்</a></p><p><strong>கடவுளே</strong> நேரில் வந்து தீர்ப்பு சொன்ன மாதிரி இருந்துச்சு! - <a href="https://www.vikatan.com/social-affairs/crime/dr-subbiah-wife-shanthi-speaks-about-city-trial-court-judgment">டாக்டர் சுப்பையா மனைவி கண்ணீர் பேட்டி</a></p><p><strong>அதையெல்லாம் </strong>ரசிக்குறவங்க என் பொண்ணு பேசுறத மட்டும் ஏன் குறை சொல்றாங்க? <a href="https://cinema.vikatan.com/television/vj-archana-speaks-about-her-health-and-recent-controversies">- வீஜே அர்ச்சனா</a></p><p><strong>Covid Questions: </strong><a href="https://www.vikatan.com/health/healthy/should-we-still-need-to-sanitize-outside-products-to-avoid-covid-infection">வீட்டுக்கு வாங்கி வரும் பொருள்களை இனியும் கிருமிநீக்கம் செய்ய வேண்டுமா?</a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.vikatan.com/health/healthy/is-it-true-that-pulse-oximeters-are-less-accurate-in-dark-skinned-people">கறுப்புத்</a></strong><a href="https://www.vikatan.com/health/healthy/is-it-true-that-pulse-oximeters-are-less-accurate-in-dark-skinned-people"> தோல் உடையவர்களுக்கு பல்ஸ்ஆக்ஸிமீட்டர் தவறான மதிப்பீட்டைக் காட்டுமா?</a></p>