பங்குகள்... வாங்கலாம்... விற்கலாம்!

Data in this section is not a buy/sell recommendation but only a compilation of information on various technical/volume based parameters and the data is compiled by Dr S Karthikeyan (an Independent Research Analys t herein after referred as ‘Research Analys t’). Dr S Karthikeyan is a SEBI registered Research Analyst under the SEBI (Research Analys ts) Regulations, 2014 with registration number INH200001384.

Analys t Certification and Disclosures under the provisions of SEBI (Research Analys ts) Regulations 2014

General terms and conditions of the research report

For a detailed disclaimer and disclosure please visit https://www.vikatan.com/business/share-market/113898-disclaimer-disclosures Before making an inves tment/trading decision on the basis of this data you need to consider, with the

assis tance of a qualified adviser, whether the inves tment/trading is appropriate in light of your particular inves tment/trading needs, objectives and financial circums tances.

One year Price his tory of the daily closing price of the securities covered in this section is available at http://www.nseindia.com/products/content/equities/equities/eq_security.htm (Choose the respective symbol) /name of company/time duration)