PSBB பள்ளி ஆசிரியர் மீது பாலியல் குற்றச்சாட்டு... ட்விட்டரில் குவியும் மாணவர்களின் புகார் பட்டியல்!

SEXUAL HARASSMENT @ PSBB



Let the Government and Police Department look into it on an urgent level. The actions should be exemplary and should set a standard again on TN Education.@chennaipolice_ @KanimozhiDMK @mkstalin @Udhaystalin @GunasekaranMu @Ahmedshabbir20 @DhivCM pic.twitter.com/u8jVjbm1Uh