Rajini தந்த Gift, ஸித்தி விநாயக், திருப்பதி பாலாஜி | PRODUCER Dhananjayan home Pooja Room Tour

தனஞ்செயன் தமிழ்த் திரையுலகில் புகழ்பெற்ற எழுத்தாளர் மற்றும் தயாரிப்பாளர். தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, மலையாளம், ஹிந்தி ஆகிய மொழிகளில் திரைப்படங்களை தயாரித்திருக்கும் இவரின் ஆன்மிக அனுபவங்கள் சுவாரஸ்யமும் சிலிர்ப்புமானவை. இது குறித்து இவரின் முழுப் பேட்டியையும் காணுங்கள்.

This is an interview With Dhananjayan about his pooja room tour. Dhananjayan is a film producer, columnist, and author of four books on Indian films. He has produced films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages, including Sankat City (2009), Kanden Kadhalai (2009), Mugamoodi (2012), Anjaan (2014) and Irudhi Suttru (2016). He has written as a columnist for Galatta Cinema, The Hindu Tamil and The Times of India. Here he speaks about his spirituality and religious faiths. Watch the spiritual experiences of him in this video and come across the comments. #poojaroomtour #dhananjayan #spirituality