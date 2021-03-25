Election Top banner
Published:Updated:

Gadgets Point Reviews and Updates April 2021

பிரசன்னா ஆதித்யா
Gadgets point Reviews
Gadgets point Reviews

Digital world reviews and updates

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G | Price: 29,999

Features:

6.55 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED

display

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP rear camera

32 MP selfie camera

4500 mAh battery

Android 10

5G support

Plus:

Performance

Fast charging

Display

Minus:

Camera quality could be better

One line review:

Those who want to experience flag­ship performance in the mid-range segment must try this. There are not many cons and is value for money.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G | Price: 35,990

Features:

6.55 Inch Super AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera

32 MP selfie camera

4350 mAh battery

Android 11

5G support

Plus:

Camera quality

Fast charging

Built design

Minus:

Price

One line review:

Value for money. Yet there are more options at a lower price point than this one. Realme X7 Pro has the same features for lesser money.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Price: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage - 1,05,999

Features:

6.8 inch Quad HD+ display

Exynos 2100 processor

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP rear camera

40 MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 10

5G support

Plus:

Dynamic 6.8 Inch AMOLED display

Great performance

Best camera

Minus:

Price

Bit bulky

One line review:

This is one of the flagship mobiles of Samsung and a pre­mium mobile in the android segment. Those who aren't bothered by the price tag, go for it. Otherwise there are other models, such as Galaxy S21 and S21+. But features are less for the price.

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro
Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro | Price: 3,999

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro | Price: 3,999

Features:

Bluetooth version 5

Qualcomm aptX support

Plus:

Best audio experience

Wireless charging option

Minus:

Could be better if it had 'Gesture Controls'

One line review:

It is a good choice for those who want wireless earbuds under Rs 4000

